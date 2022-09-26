TVS chief Srinivasan’s mom passes away at 90 in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Prema Srinivasan, who was part of the TVS family and mother of industrialists Venu Srinivasan and Gopal Srinivasan, passed away at the age of 90 on Sunday. She was an author, freelance writer, and translator.

She was the daughter of a former customs official, K Rangaswamy, and was married to TS Srinivasan, the youngest son of TVS Group founder TV Sundaram Iyengar. Prema has a PhD in children’s fiction in India in the English language and was the recipient of the AWIC (Association of Writers and Illustrators for Children) Honour Award for 2012 for her research in children’s literature. She was a great patron of Carnatic music and also started the Environmental Society of Madras, which was created to make children aware of climate change.

Prema has written several books, including the ‘Pure Vegetarian CookBook’, which is an extensive guide for traditional Indian vegetarian cooking, and also children’s books such as ‘And Finally, A Blessing!’ and ‘The Treasure Hunters’. She studied art and history at Columbia University, New York, in her sixties. Prema was also among the elite club of women golfers from erstwhile Madras. Chief Minister MK Stalin said he was saddened to hear about the death of Prema.

