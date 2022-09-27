Home States Tamil Nadu

30,000 Tangedco employees hold stir across Tamil Nadu

Tangedco Joint Action Committee (JAC) staged an in-house protest on Monday, seeking cancellation of all outsourcing and redeployment orders.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Tangedco Joint Action Committee (JAC) staged an in-house protest on Monday, seeking the cancellation of all outsourcing and redeployment orders. Over 30,000 employees took part in the stir across the State.

Sources in Tangedco said bill collection was affected due to the Statewide protest. LT services (domestic) typically generate Rs 3 crore a day, and on Monday, the power utility’s collection was reduced by 50%.
“As per the Trade Union Act, the employer must be given at least 15-days notice before a protest.

Fourteen unions participated in this stir, but none intimated Tangedco. This is illegal,” a senior official told TNIE. “We will give the State government a report on the protest, and those who participated will be held accountable,” the official added.

JAC members told TNIE that as per a Government Order, Tangedco needs the State government’s permission to provide monetary benefits to staff. “This order would affect workers adversely. Despite several requests, no action was taken in this regard. This is why a Statewide in-house protest was held,” they said.

Late on Tuesday, the protest was withdrawn.

