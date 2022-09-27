Home States Tamil Nadu

48-year-old woman dies after drinking liquid from bottle found on roadside in Tamil Nadu's Kovai

Published: 27th September 2022 04:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2022 04:26 AM

death, murder,suicide

Image for representation.

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A woman from Kinathukadavu in Coimbatore district died after allegedly consuming some liquid from a water bottle that she found at the roadside.

The deceased, identified as Manjula (48), resided in Arasampalayam junction at Solavampalayam near Kinathukadavu with her husband and two children. She was a daily wage labourer and used to distribute pamphlets of private firms from door-to-door.

On Thurday, while she was waiting to catch a bus at Pappampatti junction along with her niece M Vasanthi (36), after finishing her work in Sulur area, she felt thirsty and started looking for water nearby. She found a bottle filled with a liquid near the bus stand and allegedly drank it.

However, after returning home, she fell ill and was rushed to Pollachi Government Hospital for treatment. She was transferred to Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) on Friday for further treatment, and she died on Sunday without responding to treatment. Her body has been sent for autopsy. Sulur police registered a case and further investigation is on. “We will be able to find what she had consumed only after the autopsy is completed,” said a police officer.

Comments

