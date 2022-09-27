Home States Tamil Nadu

AIADMK HQ clash: 113 documents recovered from OPS supporter’s house

CB-CID officers on Monday recovered 113 documents and valuables from the house of Kolathur Krishnamurthy, a supporter of AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam (OPS).

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  CB-CID officers on Monday recovered 113 documents and valuables from the house of Kolathur Krishnamurthy, a supporter of AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam (OPS). This comes days after the officers conducted inquiries in a case registered against the OPS faction for storming the party headquarters and stealing valuables.

Police sources also said the CB-CID has registered a case against OPS and a few others on charges of stealing. On September 7, following a complaint by MP C Ve Shanmugam, of the EPS faction, CB-CID conducted inquiries at the party headquarters. The officers were led by DSP Venkatesan.

Later, CB-CID officers held an inquiry with AIADMK headquarters manager Mahalingam, Shanmugam, and Kolathur Krishnamurthy about the alleged theft. Following the inquiries, police said they seized 113 documents and valuables from Krishnamurthy’s house on Monday morning. “All the items were stolen from the AIADMK headquarters during the clash on July 11,” said a police officer. The documents are to be submitted in court.

The CB-CID has registered a separate case of theft against OPS, Krishnamurthy and others for stealing the valuables, police said, adding that they will be called for an inquiry soon.

OPS boycotted the July 11 AIADMK General Council meeting at Vanagaram. He and his men allegedly barged into the party headquarters, broke open doors, and damaging the belongings. Initially, Shanmugam filed a complaint at the Royapettah police station and the case was later transferred to the CB-CID.

