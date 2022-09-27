Home States Tamil Nadu

Complete flood-prevention work on a war footing, CM Stalin tells departments

Officials should not be complacent in this regard. Flood-prevention work should be done in coordination with associations and local people,” he added.

Published: 27th September 2022 05:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2022 05:11 AM   |  A+A-

DMK President M K Stalin during election campaign in Coimbatore. (Photo | A Raja Chidambaram, EPS)

Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin. (File Photo | A Raja Chidambaram, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday directed the departments concerned to complete the ongoing flood prevention work in Chennai and other areas on a war footing so precautionary measures are in place for the Northeast monsoon.

Chairing a pre-monsoon preparedness meeting of key departments here, he said officials should keep in mind that storage levels in main reservoirs including Puzhal and Chembarambakkam, which provide drinking water to Chennai are sufficient, and the water levels should be closely monitored during the rains.

“I hope water stagnation in Chennai will be mitigated this monsoon. Officials should not be complacent in this regard. Flood-prevention work should be done in coordination with associations and local people,” he added.

Chief Minister MK Stalin (centre) at a review meeting with ministers and officials on the State’s preparedness for the Northeast monsoon, in Chennai on Monday | Express

Pointing out that rain forecasts from the meteorological department were delayed last year, the CM said information should be received on time, and the revenue department should take preventive steps based on forecasts from private weather experts as well.

Stating that last year’s monsoon was a big challenge, Stalin added that he appointed a committee headed by retired IAS officer V Thiruppugazh to recommend flood-prevention measures, and work based on these recommendations is being undertaken in and around Chennai, and in flood-prone districts.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MK Stalin Flood prevention
India Matters
Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena. (Photo | Twitter, @fmnews_india)
HC restrains AAP, its leaders from levelling defamatory allegations against LG Saxena
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Supreme Court live-streams constitution bench proceedings
Police on Tuesday launched operation against the Popular Front of India in various districts of the state. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Several PFI activists arrested in NIA round two raids across states
Congress party's Jaipur jeopardy: In this file image Rahul Gandhi waves to the crowd as Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot looks on during a rally. (Photo | PTI)
Rajasthan rebellion puts question mark on Gehlot's future

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp