Complete flood-prevention work on a war footing, CM Stalin tells departments

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday directed the departments concerned to complete the ongoing flood prevention work in Chennai and other areas on a war footing so precautionary measures are in place for the Northeast monsoon.

Chairing a pre-monsoon preparedness meeting of key departments here, he said officials should keep in mind that storage levels in main reservoirs including Puzhal and Chembarambakkam, which provide drinking water to Chennai are sufficient, and the water levels should be closely monitored during the rains.

“I hope water stagnation in Chennai will be mitigated this monsoon. Officials should not be complacent in this regard. Flood-prevention work should be done in coordination with associations and local people,” he added.

Chief Minister MK Stalin (centre) at a review meeting with ministers and officials on the State’s preparedness for the Northeast monsoon, in Chennai on Monday | Express

Pointing out that rain forecasts from the meteorological department were delayed last year, the CM said information should be received on time, and the revenue department should take preventive steps based on forecasts from private weather experts as well.

Stating that last year’s monsoon was a big challenge, Stalin added that he appointed a committee headed by retired IAS officer V Thiruppugazh to recommend flood-prevention measures, and work based on these recommendations is being undertaken in and around Chennai, and in flood-prone districts.

