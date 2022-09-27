 Provide full amount for LPG cylinders to us: Krishnagiri Anganwadi workers

By Express News Service

KRISHNAGIRI: Over 400 Anganwadi staff staged a demonstration at Krishnagiri Collectorate with a slew of demands, including to provide full amount for LPG cylinders and to provide new mobile phones among others.

Tamil Nadu Anganwadi Uzhiyar Mattrum Udhaviyalar Sangam district president K Govindammal told TNIE, “The State government is providing Rs 400 per cylinder to each Anganwadi centre, but the total price of a cylinder is Rs 1, 200 and we are forced to contribute the remaining Rs 800 from our own pockets..” “Hence, the government should either provide the full amount for LPG cylinders or should provide free LPG cylinders for each centre,” she said.

She added, “There are over 1,750 Anganwadi centres in Krishnagiri and the State government had provided a phone to each centre in 2018, half of which are not functioning properly now. It should provide new phones for the centres where the old one is not working.”

“Vacancies for the Anganwadi workers should also be filled,” she further said.

KRISHNAGIRI: Over 400 Anganwadi staff staged a demonstration at Krishnagiri Collectorate with a slew of demands, including to provide full amount for LPG cylinders and to provide new mobile phones among others. Tamil Nadu Anganwadi Uzhiyar Mattrum Udhaviyalar Sangam district president K Govindammal told TNIE, “The State government is providing Rs 400 per cylinder to each Anganwadi centre, but the total price of a cylinder is Rs 1, 200 and we are forced to contribute the remaining Rs 800 from our own pockets..” “Hence, the government should either provide the full amount for LPG cylinders or should provide free LPG cylinders for each centre,” she said. She added, “There are over 1,750 Anganwadi centres in Krishnagiri and the State government had provided a phone to each centre in 2018, half of which are not functioning properly now. It should provide new phones for the centres where the old one is not working.” “Vacancies for the Anganwadi workers should also be filled,” she further said.