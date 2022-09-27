Home States Tamil Nadu

Road to Dharmapuri railway station to be renovated at Rs 33 lakh soon

Residents had been urging the Railway to renovate the road for over a decade as the tar road had worn into a mud road and is causing severe traffic jams.

Published: 27th September 2022

By Express News Service

DHARMAPURI:  Dharmapuri Municipality’s decision to undertake renovation works for the 1 km stretch of road from Dharmapuri Medical College and hospital to the Railway Junction at a cost of Rs 33 lakh has delighted the residents.

Residents had been urging the Railway to renovate the road for over a decade as the tar road had worn into a mud road and is causing severe traffic jams. Now, the municipality has floated a tender for the construction of the road after getting green signal from the South Western Railway and the works will begin soon. A Raja (42) from Vennampatti said,

“This road is one of the key roads in the Municipality and it had been left abandoned for the past decade without any renovation. Bikers fear that they may lose balance and fall off due to the condition of the road. We welcome the decision to renovate the road.” Another resident, N Anandhan Natarajan (56), said, “We hope that the municipality will complete the renovation before the onset of Northeast monsoon, as travelling through the road during the rains becomes very difficult.”

Dharmapuri Municipality Commissioner S Chitra Sugumar told TNIE, “We had a delay receiving the NOC from the South Western Railway, due to which the construction was delayed, as over 500 meters of the road comes under the railway. The works will begin soon.”

