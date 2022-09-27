Tiruchy MGMGH to get an additional shelter for attendants

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Heeding to public demand, the city corporation is mulling over the construction of an additional shelter for attendants on the premises of Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital (MGMGH).

"Hundreds of people visit MGMGH every day and there is good response for the existing facility. But it cannot accommodate more people. Therefore, we are planning to provide one more attendant’s shelter in MGMGH. We would decide the location and accommodation strength after holding talks with hospital authorities and other higher officials," a senior official said.

As the current facility can accommodate only 50 people, sources said that the corporation received several requests to either increase the capacity of the existing facility or provide an additional shelter for those availing of the hospital’s facilities. The plan has drawn appreciation.

J Elangovan, an attendant to a patient admitted in the hospital, said, “Anyone visiting MGMGH at night would be able to spot attendants of patients sleeping on the hospital premises. If the existing facility was able to accommodate more people, it would have been of great help for many. In fact, where can one find accommodation near MGMGH at Rs 10? The corporation should also consider coming up with more projects to support the poor visiting the government hospital.”

