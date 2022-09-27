Home States Tamil Nadu

Tiruchy MGMGH to get an additional shelter for attendants

Heeding to public demand, the city corporation is mulling over construction of an additional shelter for attendants on the premises of Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital (MGMGH).

Published: 27th September 2022 04:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2022 04:33 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY:  Heeding to public demand, the city corporation is mulling over the construction of an additional shelter for attendants on the premises of Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital (MGMGH).

"Hundreds of people visit MGMGH every day and there is good response for the existing facility. But it cannot accommodate more people. Therefore, we are planning to provide one more attendant’s shelter in MGMGH. We would decide the location and accommodation strength after holding talks with hospital authorities and other higher officials," a senior official said.

As the current facility can accommodate only 50 people, sources said that the corporation received several requests to either increase the capacity of the existing facility or provide an additional shelter for those availing of the hospital’s facilities. The plan has drawn appreciation.

J Elangovan, an attendant to a patient admitted in the hospital, said, “Anyone visiting MGMGH at night would be able to spot attendants of patients sleeping on the hospital premises. If the existing facility was able to accommodate more people, it would have been of great help for many. In fact, where can one find accommodation near MGMGH at Rs 10? The corporation should also consider coming up with more projects to support the poor visiting the government hospital.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Government Hospital
India Matters
Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena. (Photo | Twitter, @fmnews_india)
HC restrains AAP, its leaders from levelling defamatory allegations against LG Saxena
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Supreme Court live-streams constitution bench proceedings
Police on Tuesday launched operation against the Popular Front of India in various districts of the state. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Several PFI activists arrested in NIA round two raids across states
Congress party's Jaipur jeopardy: In this file image Rahul Gandhi waves to the crowd as Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot looks on during a rally. (Photo | PTI)
Rajasthan rebellion puts question mark on Gehlot's future

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp