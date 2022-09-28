Home States Tamil Nadu

10.5 internal reservation was not followed in recruitment, TRB tells Madras HC

But Justice Swaminathan disposed of the petitions after the standing counsel assured that the said internal reservation was not followed.

Published: 28th September 2022 04:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2022 04:30 AM   |  A+A-

Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court

Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court

By Express News Service

MADURAI:  The Teachers Recruitment Board (TRB) assured the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Tuesday that it did not follow the 10.5 internal reservation for Vanniyars in the recruitment to the posts of Physical Education Directors Grade-I, Post Graduate Assistants and Computer Instructor Grade I in School Education and other departments.

The standing counsel for TRB made the statement before Justice GR Swaminathan when the latter was hearing three petitions which challenged the selection list and provisional list published by the board on August 28 and September 10 respectively for the recruitment.

The petitioners, including the De-notified Tribes Welfare Association, had challenged the lists alleging that the board, while selecting candidates, had implemented the Vanniyars internal reservation, which was struck down by the High Court and Supreme Court, and trifurcated the Most Backward Classes (MBC) candidates. They claimed this affected the chances of candidates from other MBC categories in getting selected. But Justice Swaminathan disposed of the petitions after the standing counsel assured that the said internal reservation was not followed.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Teachers Recruitment Board
India Matters
Ashok Gehlot. (Photo | PTI)
Rajasthan CM Gehlot to visit Delhi, meet Congress high command
Resort owned by Pulkit Arya was set on fire by the locals.(Photo |Twitter)
Ankita murder case: Demolition of resort may have destroyed crucial evidence, says U'khand ex-DGP
A member of Popular Front of India (PFI) arrested by Assam Police being produced before a court in Guwahati. (Photo | PTI)
Centre bans PFI and its associates for five years over terror links
BJP president JP Nadda (Photo | PTI)
BJP renews game plan for poll-bound states, ’24 election

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp