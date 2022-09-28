10.5 internal reservation was not followed in recruitment, TRB tells Madras HC

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Teachers Recruitment Board (TRB) assured the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Tuesday that it did not follow the 10.5 internal reservation for Vanniyars in the recruitment to the posts of Physical Education Directors Grade-I, Post Graduate Assistants and Computer Instructor Grade I in School Education and other departments.

The standing counsel for TRB made the statement before Justice GR Swaminathan when the latter was hearing three petitions which challenged the selection list and provisional list published by the board on August 28 and September 10 respectively for the recruitment.

The petitioners, including the De-notified Tribes Welfare Association, had challenged the lists alleging that the board, while selecting candidates, had implemented the Vanniyars internal reservation, which was struck down by the High Court and Supreme Court, and trifurcated the Most Backward Classes (MBC) candidates. They claimed this affected the chances of candidates from other MBC categories in getting selected. But Justice Swaminathan disposed of the petitions after the standing counsel assured that the said internal reservation was not followed.

MADURAI: The Teachers Recruitment Board (TRB) assured the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Tuesday that it did not follow the 10.5 internal reservation for Vanniyars in the recruitment to the posts of Physical Education Directors Grade-I, Post Graduate Assistants and Computer Instructor Grade I in School Education and other departments. The standing counsel for TRB made the statement before Justice GR Swaminathan when the latter was hearing three petitions which challenged the selection list and provisional list published by the board on August 28 and September 10 respectively for the recruitment. The petitioners, including the De-notified Tribes Welfare Association, had challenged the lists alleging that the board, while selecting candidates, had implemented the Vanniyars internal reservation, which was struck down by the High Court and Supreme Court, and trifurcated the Most Backward Classes (MBC) candidates. They claimed this affected the chances of candidates from other MBC categories in getting selected. But Justice Swaminathan disposed of the petitions after the standing counsel assured that the said internal reservation was not followed.