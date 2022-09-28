Home States Tamil Nadu

Coimbatore Medical College gets govt nod to offer BSc in Radiotherapy Technology

The State government passed a GO on September 17, approving the Directorate of Medical Education (DME) to start the course with an intake of 10 students.

Published: 28th September 2022

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The Coimbatore Medical College (CMC) will start enrolling students for the paramedical course on Bachelor of Science (BSc) in Radiotherapy Technology from the current academic year after the State government’s nod. The State government passed a GO on September 17, approving the Directorate of Medical Education (DME) to start the course with an intake of 10 students.

Speaking to TNIE, Dean of Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital (CMCH) Dr A Nirmala said that the DME had earlier requested the State government for its approval to start the course at the CMC and after examining the proposal thoroughly, the government gave approval to start the course at CMC.

“Admissions for the course will begin soon and classes for the new batch of students will begin from this academic year. The course will be for a period of four years, including one year of internship. For the course, the students need to undergo a Compulsory Rotatory Medical Internship (CRMI) program for a year to get hands-on training on operating medical equipment, just like the MBBS students,” she further said.

She further said that the course will benefit the hospital to a great extent as the current manpower shortage in operating the Linear Accelerator (LINAC), Radiotherapy, and Cobalt units in the facility shall be addressed when the trained graduates enter the field.

