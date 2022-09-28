Direct Open University PG degree valid: Madras HC

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras HC has upheld the validity of an Open University PG degree got without completing UG course and said universities, government and job providers must work in tandem so that candidates who complete education and seek jobs are not hassled. If a course is not acceptable for any job, such a course should not even be offered, the court said.

Justice S Srimathy made the observations while hearing the petitions filed by A V Vahitha Begum who had challenged the cancellation of her appointment as Special Officer Grade I in Annamalai University and modification of the same into Lab Attender. Vahitha’s appointment was cancelled on the ground that she had acquired her master’s degree without completing bachelor degree.

Following the SC judgment in Annamalai University’s case in 2009, an Equivalence Committee was constituted and the committee had held that those who have obtained postgraduate degree through Open University System without getting a basic degree cannot be considered for public appointment.

But Vahitha had completed her master’s degree in 2003, six years before the SC judgment, the judge pointed out. Also, the State government took over Annamalai University only in April 2013, so it should not disturb the appointments made prior to that, the judge said.

“Under the new education policy, a scheme has been formulated to recognize the qualification completed every year. i.e., completion of each and every year of course is recognised. A person spending their life, time and money to qualify themselves for higher studies ought to be recognized. In India, any gain of knowledge is given due recognition from ancient times,” the judge said and allowed Vahitha’s petitions.

