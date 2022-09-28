Home States Tamil Nadu

'Form common recruitment board for colleges, universities'

Initially, managements of government-aided colleges never thought about money as their aim was imparting higher education to the masses.

Published: 28th September 2022 05:17 AM

By Jeyalakshmi Ramanujam
Express News Service

MADURAI:  Educationists, representatives of government-aided colleges and university teachers have urged the State government to announce a policy decision to make the appointment of teachers in government-aided colleges and universities through TRB or a similar kind of recruitment board to enhance the standards of higher education in the state.

Speaking to TNIE, Association of University Teachers (AUT) former president K Pandian said, “After a long battle, colleges now follow Tamil Nadu Private Colleges (Regulations) Rules, 1976, which ensures salary and other benefits for teachers in the State. Initially, management of government-aided colleges never thought about money as their aim was imparting higher education to the masses. Slowly, it got diluted and most of the government-aided colleges in the state have started to collect money for admission and appointment. It should be stopped,” he said. He added that appointing teachers through TRB is a good move.

Madurai Kamaraj, Manonmaniam Sundaranar, Mother Teresa, and Alagappa University Teachers’ Association general secretary M Nagarajan said, “Higher Education Department G.O. no. 5 lays out the selection process. However, in every government-aided college, the management decides whom to appoint while members nod their heads for other benefits. At least, varsities can form a common recruitment board to recruit teachers for government-aided colleges and varsities on the basis of merit.”

AUT President P Thirunavukarasu said that Kerala and Andhra Pradesh are appointing teachers in a transparent manner. “When Sunil Baliwal was the principal secretary to the State higher education department, he took steps to carry out recruitment process of government-aided colleges under TRB, but he was transferred after this move. In order to enhance the quality of education, it is mandatory to remove the roots of corruption in appointments and admission,” he said.

AUT former general secretary C Pichandy said that if a college or university teacher gives `60 lakh for appointment, his/her prime motive will be to get return for their investment. “These teachers only get appointed after 30 years of age and don’t have any pension. If they are selected as guide for PhD scholars, they ask for bribe, a minimum of `1 lakh, for passing them,” he said.

Director of Collegiate Education M Eswaramoorthy said there is no such proposal for recruitment under TRB to fill vacancies in government-aided colleges and state-run universities currently.

TAGS
TRB Teacher Recruitment Board
Comments

