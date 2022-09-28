Government school teacher arrested for molesting students in Tamil Nadu's Nagapattinam

By Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: A physical education teacher at a government school in Nagapattinam district was arrested under POCSO Act on Tuesday, for allegedly harassing several of his students and molesting a few of them. Many of his students alleged that the accused, B Asokan (38), used to send them messages with sexual undertone.

According to sources, Asokan was running a private tuition centre for students of Classes 10, 11 and 12 at a village near Vedaranyam. On September 19, Asokan allegedly molested a Class 12 girl near the tuition centre, and she informed her family. Police said Asokan went on medical leave at school, allegedly to escape the wrath of her parents. His number also went 'unreachable'.

When the parents of the girl complained to the school headmaster, they were joined by several students, who alleged that Asokan used to send them messages with a sexual undertone. Some of the students also complained that Asokan used to touch them inappropriately.

The headmaster informed officials of the school education department and district administration. Police and social welfare department officials visited the school and held an inquiry with the students. A case was booked at Kariyapattinam police station, and police traced and arrested Asokan at the village on Tuesday. He was produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.

