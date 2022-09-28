Home States Tamil Nadu

Madras HC directs state to pay Rs 10L to man who lost leg during robbery

A case was registered by Alanganallur police against the attackers under IPC section 394 (voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery).

Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court

By Express News Service

MADURAI:  The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court recently directed the State government to pay Rs 10 lakh compensation to a 22-year-old man, who was assaulted by a gang in Madurai in 2020, which amputated his leg. A case was registered by Alanganallur police against the attackers under IPC section 394 (voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery).

Justice GR Swaminathan said the petitioner, being a victim of crime, should not be left without a remedy. "It is not necessary that compensation must be paid only at the end of the trial. Criminal cases take years to get concluded. When facts are clear, payment of compensation will have to be a matter of course," he observed. The court also ruled out any medical negligence by the hospital in treating him.

Noting that Selvakumar belongs to Scheduled Caste, he directed the State government to pay Rs 10 lakh to him within three months, either from the victim compensation fund or the fund meant for victims of offences under the SC/ST Act.

On July 19, when S Selvakumar was waiting for his brother, four people attacked him on his left hand and right leg after he refused to give them his mobile phone. He underwent treatment at Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH) and was discharged the next day. But he developed severe pain and was admitted again on July 21, following which his right leg was amputated below the knee.

Claiming that he would not have suffered amputation if proper treatment was given by GRH, Selvakumar filed a petition seeking compensation for medical negligence. But the hospital authorities denied the allegations saying the petitioner's leg was amputated only due to the development of gangrene (tissue death) and was not a case of medical negligence.

