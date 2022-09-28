Home States Tamil Nadu

Normal life in Puducherry affected after Hindu Munnani holds bandh over DMK MP Raja's remark

The bandh called by the district unit of Hindu Munnani condemning DMK MP A Raja for his remarks on Shudras in the Manusmriti, affected normal life in Puducherry on Tuesday.

Published: 28th September 2022 04:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2022 04:37 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | Special Arrangement)

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY:  The bandh called by the district unit of Hindu Munnani condemning DMK MP A Raja for his remarks on Shudras in the Manusmriti, affected normal life in Puducherry on Tuesday. Around 192 persons were taken into preventive custody for staging agitations in support of the stir, said senior superintendent of police (Law and Order) Deepika.

Shops and business establishments remained closed, and private schools declared a holiday for students. While most private buses went off the road, the Tamil Nadu and Puducherry government corporation buses operated with security to the relief of commuters. Several depended on autos as local bus services were unavailable.

Four buses -- including one private bus and three government buses in Villianur, Thirukanur and Thattanchavady -- were damaged in stone-pelting,  said the SSP Deepika. There were a few incidents of forced closure of shops, and a few road blockades in Thirukkanur, Sederapet and D Nagar.

HM leader, BJP MLA among 100 held

Around 100 volunteers from Hindu Munnani, and the BJP were -- including State president of Hindu Munnani AV Sanil Kumar and JP MLA Ashok Babu -- arrested for staging a dharna on Marimalai Adigal Salai in front of Puducherry Bus stand demanding the resignation of Raja.

The protestors condemned the MP's ‘derogatory utterances that defamed Hinduism.' Raising slogans against Raja, they demanded the Union and State governments take action against him by state and central governments.

The other arrested included BJP State vice president Ravichandran, BJP youth wing president Ko Vendhan, BJP cooperative wing secretary Vettrichelvan, former BJP President Damodaran, former Hindu Munani President and BJP General Secretary Selvam.

