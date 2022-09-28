Home States Tamil Nadu

OPS makes Panruti advisor, EPS kicks him out of party

Elevation and expulsion within hours bring AIADMK power struggle to fore again; Panneerselvam himself not in party, says Jayakumar

Published: 28th September 2022

Panruti Ramachandran addressing media in Chennai (Photo | D SAMPATHKUMAR)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Even as cases pertaining to the leadership tussle within the AIADMK are pending in different courts, yet another incident highlighting the differences between party leaders Edappadi K Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam took place on Tuesday. Panneerselvam appointed veteran leader Panruti S Ramachandran as the party’s political advisor. A couple of hours later, Palaniswami expelled Ramachandran from the AIADMK for anti-party activities.

For the past two weeks, Ramachandran has been critical of Palaniswami, saying that removing the latter from leadership is the only remedy for the AIADMK. Ramachandran could not be reached for his comments on the appointment as political advisor and expulsion from the party.

Ramachandran was a minister in the Cabinets headed by former CMs M Karunanidhi and MG Ramachandran. A few years after MGR’s demise in 1987, Ramachandran joined the PMK and the party opened its account in the Assembly with Ramachandran’s election in 1991. Within a year, he left the PMK and formed an apolitical forum Makkal Nala Urimai Kazhagam 1992.

In 2006, he joined as praesidium chairman of the DMDK, formed by actor Vijayakanth. In the 2011 Assembly elections, he was elected from Alandur constituency, and in 2013, snapped ties with the DMDK. On February 20, 2014, Ramachandran returned to the AIADMK in the presence of the then general secretary J Jayalalithaa.

Asked about Panneerselvam appointing Ramachandran as political advisor, former minister D Jayakumar said, “Panneerselvam is not a member of the AIADMK now, and cannot appoint anyone to the party.”
Meanwhile, Palaniswami is visiting Madurai and Virudhunagar on September 29 for the first time after becoming AIADMK interim general secretary. He is scheduled to address a public meeting at Virudhunagar. AIADMK cadre in both districts are making elaborate arrangements to welcome Palaniswami.

Comments

