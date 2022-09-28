Home States Tamil Nadu

Police protection for BJP functionaries is keeping them from functioning: Annamalai

“Chief Minister MK Stalin has not condemned the petrol bomb attacks in the State, but is blaming us for them,” BJP State president K Annamalai alleged on Tuesday.

Published: 28th September 2022 05:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2022 05:30 AM   |  A+A-

K Annamalai

Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Express News Service

KARUR:  “Chief Minister MK Stalin has not condemned the petrol bomb attacks in the State, but is blaming us for them,” BJP State president K Annamalai alleged on Tuesday. He also slammed VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan and Communist party leaders for their comments against the RSS. 

Annamalai was talking to reporters after the inaugural function to provide nutritious food to 100 tuberculosis patients at Karur GMCH. Karur district BJP chief VV Senthilnathan presided over the programme.

“After giving permission to a programme to provide nutritional food to TB patients in Karur, the action of the Collector to suddenly revoke the permission is regrettable. It is sad to see unnecessary politics even in such matters. As regards the petrol bomb attacks, police should have registered a case under the sedition law and arrested all those involved under the Goondas Act.

However, police in Karur are providing security to the houses of BJP functionaries to such an extent that it is affecting their work. RSS is a movement which is  over 100 years old and it takes Indian culture across the world. I would like to send Thirumavalavan and other Communist party friends by train to northern States to see the good work done by the sangh,” he said.

Bid to impose President’s rule in Tamil Nadu: CPM

Coimbatore: CPM State secretary K Balakrishnan condemned Annamalai for his speech against the police in Coimbatore, and demanded his arrest. He alleged the BJP is trying to impose President’s rule in the State. “Annamalai threatened the chief minister and the police,” he added

TAGS
K Annamalai Thol Thirumavalavan BJP RSS
