Rundown Sangeetha Sabha and SIMCO to be renovated soon in Tamil Nadu's Vellore

By Express News Service

VELLORE: The once flourishing Sangeetha Sabha, which has been in ruins for decades, along with the South India Multi-State Agriculture Co-operative Society Limited (SIMCO), and Town Hall will be taken up for renovation, said Collector P Kumaravel Pandian in Vellore on Tuesday. Pandian had inspected the defunct structure and the other two buildings.

When contacted by TNIE, he said, "We carried out a preliminary inspection at the site adjoining the Vellore old bus stand. It will be taken up for renovation, and once ready, the space will be put into good use" After restoration, we plan to rent the space to conduct functions and host various literary events and programmes by Tamil associations, Pandian added.

According to an official document, the Sangeetha Sabha was established in the year 1920 and was then registered as per the Societies Act, 1860. A body was also formed to manage the affairs of the Sabha.

It was built with an objective of promoting Indian music and conducting lectures on religious subjects. But the Sabha was abandoned many years ago, and no cultural programmes have been conducted there for nearly four decades, the document noted.

Even though the sabha was located near the crowded old, it was pushed out of sight by overgrown shrubs and trees. Given its hideout-like space in the heart of the city, the rundown Sabha, over the years, became a haven for anti-social elements and is strewn with broken liquor bottles.

While there were requests for reconstruction and improvisation of the Sabha from all quarters, no action was taken. Years of neglect had left the structure in utter shambles.

