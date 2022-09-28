Home States Tamil Nadu

Rundown Sangeetha Sabha and SIMCO to be renovated soon in Tamil Nadu's Vellore

According to an official document, the Sangeetha Sabha was established in the year 1920 and was then registered as per the Societies Act, 1860.

Published: 28th September 2022 04:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2022 04:46 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VELLORE:  The once flourishing Sangeetha Sabha, which has been in ruins for decades, along with the South India Multi-State Agriculture Co-operative Society Limited (SIMCO), and Town Hall will be taken up for renovation, said Collector P Kumaravel Pandian in Vellore on Tuesday. Pandian had inspected the defunct structure and the other two buildings.

When contacted by TNIE, he said, "We carried out a preliminary inspection at the site adjoining the Vellore old bus stand. It will be taken up for renovation, and once ready, the space will be put into good use" After restoration, we plan to rent the space to conduct functions and host various literary events and programmes by Tamil associations, Pandian added.

According to an official document, the Sangeetha Sabha was established in the year 1920 and was then registered as per the Societies Act, 1860. A body was also formed to manage the affairs of the Sabha.

It was built with an objective of promoting Indian music and conducting lectures on religious subjects. But the Sabha was abandoned many years ago, and no cultural programmes have been conducted there for nearly four decades, the document noted.

Even though the sabha was located near the crowded old, it was pushed out of sight by overgrown shrubs and trees. Given its hideout-like space in the heart of the city, the rundown Sabha, over the years, became a haven for anti-social elements and is strewn with broken liquor bottles.

While there were requests for reconstruction and improvisation of the Sabha from all quarters, no action was taken. Years of neglect had left the structure in utter shambles.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
SIMCO P Kumaravel Pandian
India Matters
Ashok Gehlot. (Photo | PTI)
Rajasthan CM Gehlot to visit Delhi, meet Congress high command
Resort owned by Pulkit Arya was set on fire by the locals.(Photo |Twitter)
Ankita murder case: Demolition of resort may have destroyed crucial evidence, says U'khand ex-DGP
A member of Popular Front of India (PFI) arrested by Assam Police being produced before a court in Guwahati. (Photo | PTI)
Centre bans PFI and its associates for five years over terror links
BJP president JP Nadda (Photo | PTI)
BJP renews game plan for poll-bound states, ’24 election

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp