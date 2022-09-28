Home States Tamil Nadu

Samba season to witness cultivation on 25 lakh hectares in Tamil Nadu

Agriculture Minister MRK Panneerselvam on Tuesday said that 25.35 lakh hectares would come under cultivation during the ensuing Samba season. 

Agriculture Minister MRK Panneerselvam inaugurates an LCD screen at the Kuralagam campus in Chennai on Tuesday | R Satish Babu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Agriculture Minister MRK Panneerselvam on Tuesday said that 25.35 lakh hectares would come under cultivation during the ensuing Samba season. Following is the break-up of cultivation area planned for each crop: Paddy (12.13 lakh hectares), millets (4.62 lakh hectares), pulses (5.34 lakh hectares), cotton (0.53 lakh hectares), sugarcane (0.62 lakh hectares), and oil seeds (2.11 lakh hectares). 

The minister said this while chairing a pre-monsoon meeting here. Directing officials to gear up to face the forthcoming monsoon period keeping in mind the heavy rainfall during the 2021-22 northeast monsoon, he advised them to make arrangements to drain out the surplus water in paddy fields quickly during the monsoon.

“The farmers should be informed about the need for providing additional nutrients to the standing crops and adopt suitable pest control methods to increase the yield. Besides, farmers should be advised to use the water judiciously. In case of a cyclone, mature coconut and tender coconut should be harvested ahead of cyclones so that the trees can be saved,” the minister said. 

Panneerselvam added that 52,182 metric tonnes of paddy seeds, millets, pulses, oil seeds and cotton seeds will be kept ready to face any eventuality during the monsoon. As of now, cooperative banks and private shops have a total stock of 3,28,030 metric tonnes of fertilisers though the requirement is 2,15,850 metric tonnes. Agricultural equipment will be kept ready to help the farmers in time. 

The minister also said under the Prime Minister’s Crop Insurance Scheme, standing crops on 40 lakh acres would be insured. During the first week of October, around `481 crore would be disbursed to 18.52 lakh farmers as compensation for the crops damaged during the previous Samba season.

