Tamil Nadu: Headmasters of Villupuram government schools urged to keep premises clean

By Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: Government school headmasters will be put under scanner to probe hygiene levels at school premises, Collector D Mohan on Tuesday announced during an inspection at the government higher secondary school at Thalavanur village.

The school education department and the district administration organised a massive school cleaning drive on Saturday as a part of the 'My School My Pride' campaign in Villupuram. Around 13,000 volunteers, including the public and social workers, were deployed for cleaning a total of 1,200 government schools across the district. This was a first of it's kind drive at government schools in Villupuram, according to official sources.

Chief Educational officer G Krishnapriya told TNIE, "Villupuram is always underestimated in terms of education and we want to change it, not just by improving students performance but also the physical ambience of the government schools. So we managed to bring volunteers to implement the cleaning drive at all 1200 schools." Hope this drive would help students in loving their campuses better than before, she added.

"The reason is the title of the campaign itself - my school is my pride. Every government school student must feel proud about the hygienic facilities there. With Chief Minister MK Stalin introducing various schemes for government school children, it becomes pertinent that the school premises be perfect. In Villupuram, we took the mission seriously and executed it," Collector Mohan told TNIE.

Following the inspection at Thalavanur school, he instructed students to avoid urinating and defecating in the open and only use the toilet. "After using the toilet, they should keep their hands and feet clean. Advice was given to maintain sanitary cleanliness in school premises and they were advised to maintain toilets daily before opening of schools and after lunch break," he added. Action will be taken against the headmasters who did not follow this properly.

VILLUPURAM: Government school headmasters will be put under scanner to probe hygiene levels at school premises, Collector D Mohan on Tuesday announced during an inspection at the government higher secondary school at Thalavanur village. The school education department and the district administration organised a massive school cleaning drive on Saturday as a part of the 'My School My Pride' campaign in Villupuram. Around 13,000 volunteers, including the public and social workers, were deployed for cleaning a total of 1,200 government schools across the district. This was a first of it's kind drive at government schools in Villupuram, according to official sources. Chief Educational officer G Krishnapriya told TNIE, "Villupuram is always underestimated in terms of education and we want to change it, not just by improving students performance but also the physical ambience of the government schools. So we managed to bring volunteers to implement the cleaning drive at all 1200 schools." Hope this drive would help students in loving their campuses better than before, she added. "The reason is the title of the campaign itself - my school is my pride. Every government school student must feel proud about the hygienic facilities there. With Chief Minister MK Stalin introducing various schemes for government school children, it becomes pertinent that the school premises be perfect. In Villupuram, we took the mission seriously and executed it," Collector Mohan told TNIE. Following the inspection at Thalavanur school, he instructed students to avoid urinating and defecating in the open and only use the toilet. "After using the toilet, they should keep their hands and feet clean. Advice was given to maintain sanitary cleanliness in school premises and they were advised to maintain toilets daily before opening of schools and after lunch break," he added. Action will be taken against the headmasters who did not follow this properly.