Tamil Nadu: Thoothukudi Collector launches complaint box for working women 

District collector Dr K Senthil Raj introduced a complaint box for working women to report violence at their workplace.

Published: 28th September 2022 04:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2022 04:34 AM   |  A+A-

Thoothukudi Collector Dr K Senthil Raj

Thoothukudi Collector Dr K Senthil Raj (Photo| Twitter)

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI:  District collector Dr K Senthil Raj introduced a complaint box for working women to report violence at their workplace. The collector said working women can drop complaints regarding sexual harassment such as bad touch, sexual innuendos, sending obscene content, sexual advancements among others.

In order to inquire about the complaints, an internal complaints committee will be formed and the complaint box will be opened in the presence of all of its four members. The panel will also include one person from a non-governmental organisation. The box, with a double lock system, will have names and contact details of the committee members, and two members of the committee will hold its key.

"All the government departments, private companies, factories and industries must install one such box in order to ensure safety for working women. If the action taken by the committee is not satisfactory, the complainant can raise it with the toll-free helpline number 181 or directly contact me," said Dr Senthil Raj. Social defence scheme deputy collector Jane Christy Bai, Social welfare officer Rathidevi, among other officials took part.

