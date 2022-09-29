Home States Tamil Nadu

'Appeal against RSS march order can’t be heard', says Madras HC

The Madras High Court on Wednesday refused to entertain an appeal filed by the VCK against a single judge’s order permitting RSS route marches in Tamil Nadu on October 2.

Published: 29th September 2022 04:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2022 04:39 AM   |  A+A-

Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court

Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The Madras High Court on Wednesday refused to entertain an appeal filed by the VCK against a single judge’s order permitting RSS route marches in Tamil Nadu on October 2.

The high court does not have the criminal jurisdiction for an appeal, so it cannot entertain the appeal against the single judge’s order, said the first bench of Acting Chief Justice T Raja and Justice D Krishnakumar. It added that the petitioner can approach the Supreme Court, which is vested with the criminal jurisdiction for appeals, through a special leave petition.

Earlier, senior advocate NGR Prasad made a mention before the first bench, saying the appeal should be taken up for hearing since the matter involved urgency. When the bench questioned the jurisdiction for criminal appeals, he said a division bench of CJ Bhandari and Justice Bharatha Chakravarthy had held that an intra-court appeal was maintainable; but the bench said it should be ascertained.

Later, the bench said it could not entertain the appeal referring to a 2011 decision of the Supreme Court, which had stated that in criminal matters, the appeal is to be heard by the apex court. The VCK had moved the appeal against a recent order of Justice GK Ilanthiraiyan granting permission to the RSS to hold a route march by the RSS in about 50 places across the State subject to conditions.

Legal notice
Meanwhile, advocate Rabu Manohar, representing the RSS, shot off legal notices to the Tamil Nadu Home Secretary, DGP, Tiruvallur SP, and Tiruvallur town police inspector warning them of contempt proceedings if the police inspector’s September 27 order denying permission for the route march is not recalled.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madras High Court RSS
India Matters
Congress leader Mukul Wasnik leaves after meeting Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gahlot at the Jodhpur House, in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Hectic discussions on to resolve crisis ahead of Cong president poll
National commission for women
NCW seeks explanation from IAS officer over remark to student on sanitary napkins
For representational purposes. (Express Illustration)
All women entitled to safe, legal abortion, says Supreme Court
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin
DMK govt denies permission for RSS, VCK rallies on October 2

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp