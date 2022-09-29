'Appeal against RSS march order can’t be heard', says Madras HC

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Wednesday refused to entertain an appeal filed by the VCK against a single judge’s order permitting RSS route marches in Tamil Nadu on October 2.

The high court does not have the criminal jurisdiction for an appeal, so it cannot entertain the appeal against the single judge’s order, said the first bench of Acting Chief Justice T Raja and Justice D Krishnakumar. It added that the petitioner can approach the Supreme Court, which is vested with the criminal jurisdiction for appeals, through a special leave petition.

Earlier, senior advocate NGR Prasad made a mention before the first bench, saying the appeal should be taken up for hearing since the matter involved urgency. When the bench questioned the jurisdiction for criminal appeals, he said a division bench of CJ Bhandari and Justice Bharatha Chakravarthy had held that an intra-court appeal was maintainable; but the bench said it should be ascertained.

Later, the bench said it could not entertain the appeal referring to a 2011 decision of the Supreme Court, which had stated that in criminal matters, the appeal is to be heard by the apex court. The VCK had moved the appeal against a recent order of Justice GK Ilanthiraiyan granting permission to the RSS to hold a route march by the RSS in about 50 places across the State subject to conditions.

Legal notice

Meanwhile, advocate Rabu Manohar, representing the RSS, shot off legal notices to the Tamil Nadu Home Secretary, DGP, Tiruvallur SP, and Tiruvallur town police inspector warning them of contempt proceedings if the police inspector’s September 27 order denying permission for the route march is not recalled.

