Big reshuffle in Income Tax department in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Finance Ministry on Wednesday made several top-level changes in the State’s Income Tax department, including naming DN Kar as the new chief commissioner of Income Tax-1 for Chennai, Puducherry, Vellore and Tambaram. Kar took charge from Jayanthi Krishnan while the latter got Kar’s former post of chief commissioner, Income Tax -3. Speaking to TNIE, the new chief commissioner said his officers aim to achieve a target of Rs 31,495 crore tax collections this financial year. Around 43% of this target had already been achieved, he added. “In less than six months, we hit a target of Rs 13,553 crore and plan to achieve the balance by generating awareness among taxpayers. We plan to conduct taxpayer outreach programmes and will address their grievances,” he said. The Centre’s policy of digitisation and computerisation has helped in greater compliance among taxpayers, Kar added. According to the ministry’s order, M Rathinasamy was made chief commissioner Income Tax- TDS, Chennai; Tripti Biswas is chief commissioner Income Tax, Chennai-4; Devinder Kumar Gupta is principal director of Income Tax (investigation), Chennai; Benny John is principal commissioner of Income Tax-3, Chennai; G Aparna Rao is principal commissioner of Income Tax-1, Chennai; P Selvaganesh is principal commissioner of Income Tax-Central-2 in Chennai for post-search assessments.