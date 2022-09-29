Coimbatore Collector suspends cheque signing power of seven panchayat chiefs

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Collector GS Sameeran suspended the cheque signing powers of seven panchayat presidents following complaints against them of misappropriation of funds and irregularities in building approval.

Presidents of Somayampalayam, Ashokapuram in Periyanaickenpalayam Union, Maruthur, Sikkadasampalayam in Karamadai, Kunnathur in Annur and Malumichampatti in Madukkarai lose can not sign cheques until further orders, said a press release. The BDO has been vested with the powers.

Sources said complaints were received against the panchayat presidents about misappropriation of funds allocated for sanitary work, and irregularities in building approval.

