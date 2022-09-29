Consider plea to change spelling of Manonmaniam Sundaranar University: Madras HC

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Wednesday directed the State government and Manonmaniam Sundaranar University to consider a plea filed for changing the English and Tamil spelling of the university on its name board, within six weeks.

A Bench comprising Justices R Mahadevan and J Sathya Narayana Prasad passed the order on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by M Subramanian of Udumalpet, which alleged that the current spelling is wrong.

Subramanian, who was a recipient of 'Tamil Chemmal' award, pointed out that the varsity was named after the famous verse drama written by renowned Tamil scholar P Sundaram Pillai. Therefore, the spelling ought to be 'Manonmaneeyam' and not 'Manonmaniam' in both languages, he claimed. He also added that the last letter of the Tamil spelling of the word 'Sundaranar' needed to be corrected.

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Wednesday directed the State government and Manonmaniam Sundaranar University to consider a plea filed for changing the English and Tamil spelling of the university on its name board, within six weeks. A Bench comprising Justices R Mahadevan and J Sathya Narayana Prasad passed the order on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by M Subramanian of Udumalpet, which alleged that the current spelling is wrong. Subramanian, who was a recipient of 'Tamil Chemmal' award, pointed out that the varsity was named after the famous verse drama written by renowned Tamil scholar P Sundaram Pillai. Therefore, the spelling ought to be 'Manonmaneeyam' and not 'Manonmaniam' in both languages, he claimed. He also added that the last letter of the Tamil spelling of the word 'Sundaranar' needed to be corrected.