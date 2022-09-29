DMK general council meet on October 9 to pick top leaders

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The DMK has scheduled its general council (GC) meeting on October 9 to elect the party president, general secretary, treasurer, and audit committee members, party general secretary Durai Murugan said in a press statement. Sources said the president, general secretary and treasurer will be elected unopposed as usual. Assembly Speaker M Appavu, one of the six members of the audit committee, won’t contest the election this time, the sources added.

Since Subbulakshmi Jegadheesan recently resigned as deputy general secretary, the leadership is likely to appoint a senior woman leader to replace her. Second-rung leaders expect the number of deputy general secretaries to be increased from five, so senior DMK members who aren’t elected representatives can be elevated.

CHENNAI: The DMK has scheduled its general council (GC) meeting on October 9 to elect the party president, general secretary, treasurer, and audit committee members, party general secretary Durai Murugan said in a press statement. Sources said the president, general secretary and treasurer will be elected unopposed as usual. Assembly Speaker M Appavu, one of the six members of the audit committee, won’t contest the election this time, the sources added. Since Subbulakshmi Jegadheesan recently resigned as deputy general secretary, the leadership is likely to appoint a senior woman leader to replace her. Second-rung leaders expect the number of deputy general secretaries to be increased from five, so senior DMK members who aren’t elected representatives can be elevated.