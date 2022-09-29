Memorial for Mahatma in Tamil Nadu's Podanur

Home States Tamil Nadu

The house in Podanur where Mahatma Gandhi stayed has been renovated and converted as a memorial.

Published: 29th September 2022

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE:  The house in Podanur where Mahatma Gandhi stayed has been renovated and converted as a memorial. It will be inaugurated on October 2, to coincide with the Mahatma’s 153rd birth anniversary.

Chairman of Kumaraguru College of Technology, BK Krishnaraj Vanavarayar informed the media on Wednesday. Gandhi visited Coimbatore thrice in his lifetime and stayed in the GD house.  “The Mahatma visited Coimbatore in February 1934 and stayed for two nights in the GD house, a small tile-roofed building,” he recalled.

“The house has been restored with its design and other features intact and converted into a memorial. The house will be inaugurated by Krishnammal Jagannathan, renowned Gandhian and social activist who closely worked with tall leaders,” he said.

He added that the memorial will house a library with exhibits of Mahatma, and a photo gallery among other facilities. The public can visit the memorial from 9 am to 6 pm on all days except on Monday free of cost, he added. The managing director of GD Group and grandson of the GD Naidu, G D Rajkumar was also present on occasion.

