Over 2,800 patients treated at first-aid centre in Srirangam Temple, officials say

Nacchinarkkiniyan M By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: The first-aid centre at Srirangam temple has treated over 2,800 patients since its inception on April 24, officials of the HR and CE departments said. The centre was opened following the orders of Chief Minister M K Stalin. K Prakash, medical officer at the temple, told TNIE, "Incidents related to devotees fainting, slipping on the floor or having fits occur regularly at the temple.

Therefore, such a centre is important here. On an average, around 20 to 25 persons consult us during weekends and around 50 during weekdays. We are equipped with nebulisation machines to treat asthma cases and an O2 machine as well.

We give basic care to the patients and send them to nearby hospital later." Recently, a four-year-old with febrile seizure was brought for treatment. "In such cases, basic care at the right time is crucial. So far, we have handled around four such cases," he added.

The centre operates on two shifts -- from 6 am to 1.30 pm and from 1.30 pm to 9 pm. A doctor and a nurse are available during both the shifts, officials said. S Marimuthu, joint commissioner for Srirangam, said, "There are battery-run cars available at the centre, which would be employed in case of a patient suffering a stroke or similar health issues. We also plan to strengthen the infrastructure at the centre soon."

