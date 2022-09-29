Home States Tamil Nadu

Over 2,800 patients treated at first-aid centre in Srirangam Temple, officials say

The first-aid centre at Srirangam temple has treated over 2,800 patients since its inception on April 24, officials of the HR and CE department said.

Published: 29th September 2022 03:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2022 03:58 AM   |  A+A-

Doctor, healthcare

Image used for representational purpose only.(Express Illustrations)

By Nacchinarkkiniyan M
Express News Service

TIRUCHY:  The first-aid centre at Srirangam temple has treated over 2,800 patients since its inception on April 24, officials of the HR and CE departments said. The centre was opened following the orders of Chief Minister M K Stalin. K Prakash, medical officer at the temple, told TNIE, "Incidents related to devotees fainting, slipping on the floor or having fits occur regularly at the temple.

Therefore, such a centre is important here. On an average, around 20 to 25 persons consult us during weekends and around 50 during weekdays. We are equipped with nebulisation machines to treat asthma cases and an O2 machine as well.

We give basic care to the patients and send them to nearby hospital later." Recently, a four-year-old with febrile seizure was brought for treatment. "In such cases, basic care at the right time is crucial. So far, we have handled around four such cases," he added.

The centre operates on two shifts -- from 6 am to 1.30 pm and from 1.30 pm to 9 pm. A doctor and a nurse are available during both the shifts, officials said. S Marimuthu, joint commissioner for Srirangam, said, "There are battery-run cars available at the centre, which would be employed in case of a patient suffering a stroke or similar health issues. We also plan to strengthen the infrastructure at the centre soon."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
First aid centre
India Matters
Congress leader Mukul Wasnik leaves after meeting Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gahlot at the Jodhpur House, in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Hectic discussions on to resolve crisis ahead of Cong president poll
National commission for women
NCW seeks explanation from IAS officer over remark to student on sanitary napkins
For representational purposes. (Express Illustration)
All women entitled to safe, legal abortion, says Supreme Court
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin
DMK govt denies permission for RSS, VCK rallies on October 2

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp