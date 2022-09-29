'Pass government order on granting special marks for guest lecturers in recruitment'

By Express News Service

MADURAI: UGC-qualified guest lecturers have urged the Teachers Recruitment Board to grant special marks to candidates who have worked in government arts and science colleges in the State.

In a press release, Tamil Nadu UGC Qualified Guest Lecturers Association President V Thanagaraj said many of the guest lecturers have been working in government colleges for over 10 years now.

"Recently, the State government has announced that 4,000 assistant professor vacancies in government arts and science colleges will be filled soon. The government must give special internal reservations to guest lecturers while filling these vacancies.

We had sent a letter regarding this demand to the Principal Secretary to the Higher Education Department D Karthikeyan. Though Karthikeyan, in his reply, has said special marks will be awarded to guest lecturers, Chief Minister MK Stalin should pass a G.O. pertaining to this assurance," he demanded.

