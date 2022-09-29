Home States Tamil Nadu

Rs 300-crore project to develop Tiruchendur temple begins

Published: 29th September 2022

Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin. (File Photo | A Raja Chidambaram, EPS)

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI:  Chief Minister MK Stalin inaugurated a development project worth Rs 300 crore for the Tiruchendur Murugan temple through a video-conference from Chennai on Wednesday. 

According to a press statement, Rs 200 crore will be donated by Vamasundari Investment Private Limited and `100 crore will be used from temple funds. “It is the first time such a big project is being carried out since the HR&CE department was launched in 1951. Earlier, the State government had announced in the Assembly that Tiruchendur Temple will get a facelift,” said Stalin.

The statement said the Rs 200 crore donated by the firm will be used to enhance basic amenities and internal infrastructure, such as queues for devotees to offer worship, waiting room, pathway, medical centre, resting shelter, public announcement system, control room, fire prevention control unit, centre for hair offering, a safe, annadhana koodam and approach road for the temple.

“The Rs 100 crore will be spent on construction of a dormitory for devotees, washing ghat, sanitary complex, bus stand, marriage hall, panjamirtham and viputhi production block, workers quarters and an obstruction wall to prevent erosion along the beach,” it added.

HR&CE minister PK Sekar Babu, MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, Chief Secretary V Iraianbu, and HCL officials Sreemathi Sivasankar and Sundar Majalingam were present on the occasion.

