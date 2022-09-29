Temple Dussehra fest: Organisers to conduct event without applying for permission

S Godson Wisely Dass By

Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: The Madras High Court order permitting cultural events during Dussehra festival has brought joy to folk artists, however, organisers have decided to conduct events without giving an undertaking that there won't be any obscene performances by the participants. "We will seek permission only if it is necessary as the court has given permission to organise cultural events," an organiser from Sathankulam said.

The Dussehra festival of Mutharaman temple at Kulasekarapattinam in Thoothukudi is a famous event in Tamil Nadu. It is celebrated between September 26 and October 5 in the Tamil month of Puratasi and climax with 'Soorasamharam' on full moon day.

As per the tradition, the devotees fast for 41 days and dress up in disguises like Kali, Shiva, gypsy, kings, monkeys, police, doctors, beggars, hunters, etc. according to their vows and they seek alms on the streets during the 12 days of the festival and offer it to the presiding deity.

During the final phase of the festival, more than 2,000 Dussehra groups comprising folk artists, dancers and stage performers from various states celebrate cultural events on the streets. The organisers hire actors, actresses, bar dancers and others from various states for the event.

Following complaints of obscene and vulgar performances during the cultural event, the Madras High Court prohibited obscene and vulgar performances and gave police the liberty to take action against performers who violate the order in line with the circular issued by the DGP.

After Ambikai Dasara Kuzhu, of Thandavankadu here, filed a writ petition claiming that the police were trying to stop all cultural and dance programmes in view of the order, the court issued an order on September 26 permitting cultural programmes only after obtaining an undertaking from organisers that participants will not exhibit obscenity and vulgarity, and to videograph the entire programme.

The court also reiterated that obscene and vulgar dances are specifically prohibited and the appropriate action must be taken by the police against the performers, organisers and the applicant in case of violation.

Welcoming the order, Tamil Panpattu Medai Nadana Kalaignargal Sangam president Suja Murugan said that the artists will perform in accordance with the law. "We also have an obscene dance prevention wing to record the events and inform the police to take action in case of violation," he said.

In a statement, district collector Dr K Senthil Raj said that the groups should avoid obscene performances. Speaking to TNIE, SP L Balaji Saravanan said the groups must get prior permission before staging cultural events. "There will be strict action against organisers and performers in case the performance violates the court orders," he said.

THOOTHUKUDI: The Madras High Court order permitting cultural events during Dussehra festival has brought joy to folk artists, however, organisers have decided to conduct events without giving an undertaking that there won't be any obscene performances by the participants. "We will seek permission only if it is necessary as the court has given permission to organise cultural events," an organiser from Sathankulam said. The Dussehra festival of Mutharaman temple at Kulasekarapattinam in Thoothukudi is a famous event in Tamil Nadu. It is celebrated between September 26 and October 5 in the Tamil month of Puratasi and climax with 'Soorasamharam' on full moon day. As per the tradition, the devotees fast for 41 days and dress up in disguises like Kali, Shiva, gypsy, kings, monkeys, police, doctors, beggars, hunters, etc. according to their vows and they seek alms on the streets during the 12 days of the festival and offer it to the presiding deity. During the final phase of the festival, more than 2,000 Dussehra groups comprising folk artists, dancers and stage performers from various states celebrate cultural events on the streets. The organisers hire actors, actresses, bar dancers and others from various states for the event. Following complaints of obscene and vulgar performances during the cultural event, the Madras High Court prohibited obscene and vulgar performances and gave police the liberty to take action against performers who violate the order in line with the circular issued by the DGP. After Ambikai Dasara Kuzhu, of Thandavankadu here, filed a writ petition claiming that the police were trying to stop all cultural and dance programmes in view of the order, the court issued an order on September 26 permitting cultural programmes only after obtaining an undertaking from organisers that participants will not exhibit obscenity and vulgarity, and to videograph the entire programme. The court also reiterated that obscene and vulgar dances are specifically prohibited and the appropriate action must be taken by the police against the performers, organisers and the applicant in case of violation. Welcoming the order, Tamil Panpattu Medai Nadana Kalaignargal Sangam president Suja Murugan said that the artists will perform in accordance with the law. "We also have an obscene dance prevention wing to record the events and inform the police to take action in case of violation," he said. In a statement, district collector Dr K Senthil Raj said that the groups should avoid obscene performances. Speaking to TNIE, SP L Balaji Saravanan said the groups must get prior permission before staging cultural events. "There will be strict action against organisers and performers in case the performance violates the court orders," he said.