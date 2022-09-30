‘BJP spreading anger to divert attention', says Rahul Gandhi

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said the BJP is spreading anger and violence to divert people’s attention from the economic crisis the country is facing.

Speaking at a public meeting at Gudalur as part of his 22nd day of Bharat Jodo Yatra, after completing 18 days in Kerala, he said, “You used to pay Rs 400 for an LPG cylinder, but now are paying Rs 1,400. Petrol and diesel prices keep rising. The reason is BJP is taking money from your pocket and giving it to a select few.

"We will not accept unfair India. We will not accept India which is unemployed. We will not accept that the poor have to pay higher prices every day. These are the messages behind the Bharat Jodo Yatra,” he said.

“There are some people and some organisations that want to disrupt peace in the country. They want to mix hatred, violence, anger to incite India. To foil their attempts, we started the yatra. We will not let those people spread hatred, anger and violence in the beautiful river called India. I will not allow them to disrespect any State or any language or any idea,” he added.

Further, he accused governors in the Opposition-ruled States of interfering in the adminstration. “Have the people of the State placed them in those position? What right do the BJP and RSS have to topple a government which is elected by the people? What right do they have not to release State’s GST share on time? This is your money, it should be given at the right time. State should be partner. The national government should work in partnership with the State,” he said.

“The BJP wants to impose one language and one culture in the country. We want unity but we also respect diversity. We do not want uniformity. Every State, every culture and every language has a place in the beautiful country. The place should be respected. Look at the situation in the country today, it is the result of hatred and anger spread by BJP,” he added, and said unemployment in India is at an unprecedented high.

