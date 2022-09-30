Home States Tamil Nadu

Butterflies swarm Vellalore, 101 species found

Apart from butterfly enthusiasts, people including senior citizens, professionals, naturalists, students, and children took part in the study.

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE:  Vellalore tank has been identified as a butterfly hotspot after a total of 101 butterfly species were recorded in the place, in a year-long study conducted by the Nature and Butterfly Society (TNBS) and Kovai Kulangal Padhukappu Amaippu (KKPA). This comes to around 25% of the total species recorded in Tamil Nadu.

According to the study, conducted between October 2021 and September 2022, Southern Birdwing, Blue Mormon, Chocolate Albatross, Striped Albatross, Black Rajah, Tailed Palmfly, Bamboo Tree Brown, Medus Brown, Common Leopard, Peacock Pansy, Grey Pansy, Indian Sunbeam and Large Oakblue are the important species sighted and they are present in good numbers. Apart from butterfly enthusiasts, people including senior citizens, professionals, naturalists, students, and children took part in the study.

K Sadheeskumar of TNBS said, “A total of 1350 species were recorded across the country, of which 328 species were recorded in Tamil Nadu. Out of the total species recorded in Tamil Nadu, 25% of species were found in Vellalore tank bund.”

Another TNBS  member, T Nagaraj, said, “The butterfly species in Vellalore belong to five major families. KKPA and TNBS will work towards strengthening the presence of butterflies around the wetland with government and non-governmental participation.”

According to sources, notable numbers of Indian Abutilon Bamboo, Jujube, Crown Flower, Castor Madras Thorn, Agati and Some larva host plants were found in the north eastern side of the lake bund. These plants are suitable for butterfly reproduction and nectar.

