Home States Tamil Nadu

Delay in loan disbursal affecting samba cultivation: Tiruchy farmers

The samba season has just started in Tiruchy and those involved in samba crop cultivation are already faced with difficulties in availing loans from cooperative societies, farmers alleged.

Published: 30th September 2022 04:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2022 04:25 AM   |  A+A-

farmers, farming, agriculture

Image used for representational purposes only (File Photo | PTI)

By Nacchinarkkiniyan M
Express News Service

TIRUCHY:  The samba season has just started in Tiruchy and those involved in samba crop cultivation are already faced with difficulties in availing loans from cooperative societies, farmers alleged. Lack of cooperation from the side of Village Administrative Officers (VAOs) has been hindering the cultivation process, they added. Koundampatty Subramaniam, a farmer leader, said,

"This is a pressing issue and it needs to be addressed immediately. It would be impossible for the farmers who are yet to recover from previous year's losses to take up cultivation without loans." According to Koundampatty, the VAOs have asked the farmers to raise nurseries first. "Only then will they approve the loan requests. But raising nurseries itself would cost us a lot," he said.

Ayilai Sivasuriyan, another farmer leader, said, "The VAOs want the seeds (Naatrangal) to be sowed first. This itself, however, would cost us at least Rs 5,000 to Rs 8,000 per acre. Thereby, we request the authorities concerned to revise the norms." N Rajendran, a farmer leader from Tamil Manila Congress, said, "Lack of cooperation and coordination led to such an issue.

The delay in sanctioning loans is particularly due to prior incidents of farmers abandoning cultivation right after nurseries were raised. Corruption is another reason." Jeyaram T, the joint registrar for cooperative societies in Tiruchy, told TNIE, "Such an issue exists, it is true.

We had recently, under the district collector's directions, asked the VAOs to speed up the process by checking their land pattas alone." An official from the district revenue department said, "We have instructed the respective VAOs to solve the issue related to loans soon. The farmers who face issues can submit their grievances with us."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Samba season Samba crop
India Matters
FROM THE SOUTH, senior Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge (L) and Shashi Tharoor (R) filed their nominations for the Congress president election on September 30, 2022. (Photos | PTI)
After 26 years, Congress to get a president from south India
Congress senior leader Shashi Tharoor submits his nomination papers for the upcoming AICC Presidential elections. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Cong prez poll: Tharoor aware of his underdog tag, says 'one has to bat on the available pitch'
Edappadi K Palaniswami (right) and O Panneerselvam. (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
No elections for general secretary post till SC hearing: AIADMK leader EPS
Representational image.
SC says doctors need not disclose identities of minors seeking abortion to cops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp