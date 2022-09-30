Drugs: Cops seek education department's aid to sensitise youth in Kovai

R Kirubakaran By

Express News Service

COIMBATORE: With drug abuse rising among college students, police have written to the Directorate of Collegiate Education and the Directorate of Technical Education seeking permission to start anti-drug club in every educational institution.

More than 15 drug abuse cases involving students have been registered in the city so far this year, according to police sources. In one such case a week ago, three students of a private college on Avinashi road were arrested.

Tightening surveillance to control drug abuse, the district administration made an announcement that anti-drug clubs would be started in all educational institutions with help of police. But during the discussion with the educational institutions, police told to obtain permission from the department concerned to start such clubs.

“To make this initiative official, city police have written to the Directorate of College Education and the Directorate of Technical Education for their support and permission,” said V Balakrishnan, Commissioner of Police.

Explaining the plan, he said, “The club will consist of college professors, student representatives, NSS, NCC and scout teams, and police personnel from the neighbouring police station who will sensitize students against the use of drugs and contraband. The club will meet periodically and will discuss measures to control the supply of banned drugs/ contraband and implement them at the campus level. This club will act as a bridge for the police to get information about drug networks from students and the awareness of the police to reach the students,” he added.

Regional Joint Director of Collegiate Education, Coimbatore R Ulagi told TNIE that they will definitely support this initiative as it concerns the student’s safety.

Meanwhile, the police department requested the drug administration department to cancel the licence of pharmacists who are found selling sedatives or painkillers to youth without proper prescription.

Drug Control Director P V Vijayalakshmi directed the regional inspectors to monitor the illegal sale of pain-relieving tablets as drugs across the State.

“On September 23 based on inputs from Rathinapuri police, they found a pharmacist in Uppilipalayam selling pain killers to students. On September 26, a pharmacist near Keeranatham was found selling pain relievers to students. Following the recommendation from the police, the licenses of both the pharmacies were cancelled and the shops sealed under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, said Assistant Director of Drug Control S Gurubharathi.

