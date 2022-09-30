Home States Tamil Nadu

ICAR researchers discover new species of catfish in Mettur Dam

A new catfish species of the genus Pangasius has been discovered by the ICAR-National Bureau of Fish Genetic Resources (ICAR-NBFGR) from Mettur Dam in Salem district.

Published: 30th September 2022 05:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2022 05:07 AM   |  A+A-

The new species ‘Icaria’ | Express

By Binita Jaiswal
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  A new catfish species of the genus Pangasius has been discovered by the ICAR-National Bureau of Fish Genetic Resources (ICAR-NBFGR) from Mettur Dam in Salem district. It was discovered when a team headed by Kuldeep K Lal, director, ICAR-NBFGR, visited the dam to study the differences between the species of catfish found upstream and downstream of the Cauvery. Specimens were collected five months back and sent for various scientific examinations.

“The researchers used extensive morphological analysis, skeleton radiography, and advanced molecular markers combined with species delimitation computational techniques to conclude that the Pangasius specimens from the river Cauvery are distinct from other species of the genus Pangasius. We have named this new species ‘Icaria’ after our parent organisation’s name ICAR,” said Lal.

The newly-discovered species is edible, and the locals call it aie keluthi in Tamil. A holotype of this species is registered at the National Fish Museum and Repository of ICAR-NBFGR, Lucknow. The name of the species is registered in ZooBank, the online registration system for the International Commission on Zoological Nomenclature and will be published in the international journal PeerJ, said NBFGR officials.

The new species can be distinguished from its congener by its small rounded vomerine and palatine tooth plates, longer maxillary and mandibular barbels, more vertebrae, and smaller caudal peduncle depth.
“Catfish (Pangasius) are popular for their commercial value in aquaculture and wild capture fisheries, and are a delicacy. This discovery will help us chalk out a strategy for management, conservation and better utilisation of the species,” added Lal.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ICAR Mettur Dam
India Matters
FROM THE SOUTH, senior Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge (L) and Shashi Tharoor (R) filed their nominations for the Congress president election on September 30, 2022. (Photos | PTI)
After 26 years, Congress to get a president from south India
Congress senior leader Shashi Tharoor submits his nomination papers for the upcoming AICC Presidential elections. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Cong prez poll: Tharoor aware of his underdog tag, says 'one has to bat on the available pitch'
Edappadi K Palaniswami (right) and O Panneerselvam. (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
No elections for general secretary post till SC hearing: AIADMK leader EPS
Representational image.
SC says doctors need not disclose identities of minors seeking abortion to cops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp