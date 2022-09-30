Home States Tamil Nadu

Kodanad heist-cum-murder case transferred to CB-CID 

Police said 11 men were involved in the heist and murder.

Published: 30th September 2022

(File Photo | EPS/Anwar Basha) Heavy police security in front of Kodanad estate of late Tamil Nadu CM Jayalalithaa following the murder of a security guard.

By PTI

CHENNAI: The Kodanad heist-cum-murder case has been transferred to the Crime Branch-CID to expedite the case.

Tamil Nadu DGP C Sylendra Babu issued orders transferring the case to the CB-CID on Friday, a senior official said.

The Kodanad tea estate of late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa was robbed in 2017 and a security guard Om Bahadur was found dead while his colleague Krishna Bahadur was wounded.

Two of the suspected accused Kanagaraj, who served as Jayalalithaa's driver, and Sayan died in separate road accidents within a week after the robbery during which some documents were stolen.

Manoj, one of the accused in the case, moved the Madras High Court seeking to speed up the case.

Six people had reportedly fled to Kerala via Gudalur after the crime was committed on April 23, said police.

A Special Investigation Team questioned an assistant to a former AIADMK legislator in connection with the case, which was re-opened after the DMK came to power last year.

