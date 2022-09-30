Home States Tamil Nadu

NGT asks Sun Pharma to give Rs 10 crore interim compensation

It should have obtained clearance under the provisions of Environment Impact Assessment (EIA) Notification, 1994. 

Published: 30th September 2022 04:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2022 04:50 AM   |  A+A-

The National Green Tribunal.(File photo | EPS)

The National Green Tribunal.(File photo | EPS)

By SV Krishna Chaitanya
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The southern bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Thursday told Sun Pharma to pay an interim compensation of Rs 10 crore for operating and expanding production of bulk drugs at its Madhuranthagam unit without a valid environmental clearance.

The bench, comprising judicial member Justice K Ramakrishnan and expert member K Satyagopal, while disposing off a petition filed by MR Thiyagarajan of Meenava Thanthai, said Sun Pharma carried out operations “illegally” between 1994 and 2006 without environmental clearance. It should have obtained clearance under the provisions of the Environment Impact Assessment (EIA) Notification, 1994. 

TNPCB was asked to prepare an action
plan to use the Rs 10 cr for the benefit
of Vedanthangal bird sanctuary

The tribunal said it was not ordering closure of the plant since there was another petition before the second bench of the NGT, which was dealing with the matter concerning whether the plant was located inside the Vedanthangal bird sanctuary and its latest expansion proposal.

However, the green bench confirmed the Rs 58.20 lakh compensation recommended by the joint committee appointed by the NGT for causing pollution to groundwater. In its report, the committee had found presence of volatile organic compounds in the monitoring wells located inside the industry. This apart, Sun Pharma was told to pay an interim compensation of Rs 10 crore for operating without environmental clearance. 

The NGT bench directed the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) to calculate the final compensation for the violation period as per the prescribed formula of Central Pollution Control Board and, if the amount exceeded Rs 10 crore, the TNPCB was directed to collect the additional sum from Sun Pharma.

Meanwhile, TNPCB in consultation with Chief Wildlife Warden and Additional Secretary to the government in Environment, Forests and Climate Change Department was asked to prepare an action plan to utilise `10 crore compensation for the benefit of Vedanthangal bird sanctuary. 

Sun Pharma, in a statement issued previously, said its Madhuranthagam plant was a Zero Liquid Discharge system with a state-of-the-art waste treatment facility with solvent recovery plant on the premises. The plant, the company said, adhered to all parameters and was committed to ensuring a clean and healthy environment around the plant.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
National Green Tribunal NGT Sun Pharma environmental clearance
India Matters
FROM THE SOUTH, senior Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge (L) and Shashi Tharoor (R) filed their nominations for the Congress president election on September 30, 2022. (Photos | PTI)
After 26 years, Congress to get a president from south India
Congress senior leader Shashi Tharoor submits his nomination papers for the upcoming AICC Presidential elections. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Cong prez poll: Tharoor aware of his underdog tag, says 'one has to bat on the available pitch'
Edappadi K Palaniswami (right) and O Panneerselvam. (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
No elections for general secretary post till SC hearing: AIADMK leader EPS
Representational image.
SC says doctors need not disclose identities of minors seeking abortion to cops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp