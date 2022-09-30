NGT asks Sun Pharma to give Rs 10 crore interim compensation

SV Krishna Chaitanya By

CHENNAI: The southern bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Thursday told Sun Pharma to pay an interim compensation of Rs 10 crore for operating and expanding production of bulk drugs at its Madhuranthagam unit without a valid environmental clearance.

The bench, comprising judicial member Justice K Ramakrishnan and expert member K Satyagopal, while disposing off a petition filed by MR Thiyagarajan of Meenava Thanthai, said Sun Pharma carried out operations “illegally” between 1994 and 2006 without environmental clearance. It should have obtained clearance under the provisions of the Environment Impact Assessment (EIA) Notification, 1994.

The tribunal said it was not ordering closure of the plant since there was another petition before the second bench of the NGT, which was dealing with the matter concerning whether the plant was located inside the Vedanthangal bird sanctuary and its latest expansion proposal.

However, the green bench confirmed the Rs 58.20 lakh compensation recommended by the joint committee appointed by the NGT for causing pollution to groundwater. In its report, the committee had found presence of volatile organic compounds in the monitoring wells located inside the industry. This apart, Sun Pharma was told to pay an interim compensation of Rs 10 crore for operating without environmental clearance.

The NGT bench directed the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) to calculate the final compensation for the violation period as per the prescribed formula of Central Pollution Control Board and, if the amount exceeded Rs 10 crore, the TNPCB was directed to collect the additional sum from Sun Pharma.

Meanwhile, TNPCB in consultation with Chief Wildlife Warden and Additional Secretary to the government in Environment, Forests and Climate Change Department was asked to prepare an action plan to utilise `10 crore compensation for the benefit of Vedanthangal bird sanctuary.

Sun Pharma, in a statement issued previously, said its Madhuranthagam plant was a Zero Liquid Discharge system with a state-of-the-art waste treatment facility with solvent recovery plant on the premises. The plant, the company said, adhered to all parameters and was committed to ensuring a clean and healthy environment around the plant.

