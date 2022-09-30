RSS files contempt petition seeking action against TN govt for denying permission to route march

R Sivakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: RSS has moved a contempt of court petition before the Madras High Court against top officials of the State government, including the Home Secretary and the DGP, for wilful disobedience of the court's order granting the organisation permission for its "route march" scheduled for October 2 even as the State moved the court for reviewing its order.

The contempt petition, filed on Thursday by R Karthikeyan, joint secretary of RSS in Thiruvallur district, accused the Thiruvallur town inspector, who had denied permission to the route march, of committing "wilful disobedience" of the September 22 order of the court.

The petitioner said the inspector would not have denied permission without instructions of the Home Secretary, DGP and the SP of Thiruvallur district and blamed all the respondents of "blatantly' violating the orders of the court."

The petitioner also prayed for interim directions to the respondents to permit the route march as per the earlier orders, pending disposal of the contempt petition. The petition has been listed for Friday for hearing before Justice GK Ilanthiraiyan, who had passed the orders already granting permission, according to advocate Rabu Manohar, counsel for RSS.

The contempt petition follows a legal notice shot off by Rabu Manohar on behalf of RSS on Wednesday to the Home Secretary, DGP, Thiruvallur SP and Thiruvallur town Inspector.

Earlier in the day, counsels of RSS made a mention before Justice GK Ilanthiraiyan, requesting that the contempt petition be taken up for urgent hearing on Thursday itself.

However, the judge said he would take it up on Friday if the formalities of numbering are completed.

State seeks review of the order

The State, meanwhile, informed the court that it is going to file petitions seeking review of the September 22 order granting permission to the event, citing the prevailing situation in the State in the wake of searches, arrests and ban of PFI and certain other political parties demanding permission for holding social harmony human chain as a counter to the route march.

