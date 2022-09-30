Home States Tamil Nadu

Tiruppur government teacher harasses girls, transferred

A teacher in the Karatholuvu Government School in Madathukulam was transferred by the Education Department for forcing a female student to talk to her son.

Published: 30th September 2022

By Saravanan M P
TIRUPPUR: A teacher in the Karatholuvu Government School in Madathukulam was transferred by the Education Department for forcing a female student to talk to her son. The teacher used to address the student as ‘daughter-in-law’ and has been harassing other students on similar lines.

An official in the school education department said, “We received complaints from several parents that Maths teacher S Santhipriya was harassing students. A team of officials led by Chief Education Officer Thiruvalar Selvi inspected conducted inquiry in the presence of parents and other teachers on Wednesday. During the meet, it was found Santhipriya was harassing female students by discussing her family issues. She forced a student to talk to her son and called her ‘daughter-in-law’. As the student resisted the attempt, she verbally abused her in public.”

Further, the official said Santhipriya had threatened the students Who did not answer her phone calls at night. “She used to tell her students to think about her husband before sleeping. When the students questioned her action, she threatened to reduce marks in the quarterly exams.” Since the complaints were severe in nature under the POCSO section, she was transferred to Poolankinar Government School with immediate effect.

Explaining the seriousness of the issue, a parent said, “I was confused when I heard about my daughter’s conversation with the teacher on the mobile phone in my house. She was unnecessarily talking about things unrelated to the subjects. Later the teacher declared my daughter as her daughter-in-law. This caused severe mental agony to my daughter.  Also, she made a few students stand in the hot sun after a few parents complained about her during the parent-teachers meet.”

M Sadiq social activist said, “The teacher has been indulging in these incidents for the past several months. She was transferred from another school to Karatholuvu for throwing slippers on the Head Master. She made students fall at her feet as punishment. I and a few parents lodged a complaint with the Education Department. But, after the inquiry the teacher was just transferred. This punishment is very lenient.” The teacher refuted the allegations. “Some people are raising these issues on a caste basis. I will decide the plan of action including a legal suit within a few days.”

District Collector Dr S Vineeth said, “I will launch another inquiry after consulting the Education Department. Appropriate action will be taken regarding the  issue.”

