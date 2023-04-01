Home States Tamil Nadu

11 more TN products to get geographical indication honour soon

With this, Tamil Nadu would surpass Karnataka to become the the state with the highest number of GI tags by dint of 56 products figuring on the list, Sanjai Gandhi added. 

Published: 01st April 2023

​ Manapparai murukku is known for its distinctive taste | Express ​

By Express News Service

THANJAVUR:  A total of 11 products from the state are set to be conferred with the geographical indication (GI) tag, said P Sanjai Gandhi, the president of the Intellectual Property Rights Attorney Association (IPRAA), Chennai. With this, Tamil Nadu would surpass Karnataka to become the state with the highest number of GI tags by dint of 56 products figuring on the list, Sanjai Gandhi added. 

The 11 products to be awarded the GI tag are Manapparai murukku of Tiruchy district, Thaikkal Rattan craft of Mayiladuthurai, Auhtoor Vetrilai (betel leaf) of Thoothukudi, Sholavandan Vetrilai, Cumbum Panner Grapes, Negamam cotton sarees, Ooty Varkey, Myladi stone carvings, Salem Sago (Javvarisi), Marthandam honey and Manamadurai pottery.

Talking to press persons in Thanjavur on Friday, the president of the IPRAA said he himself filed applications for 10 of the products on behalf of various organisations. Since it did not receive any objections within the stipulated four-month period since application, they would be registered in the GI registry, Sanjai Gandhi further said. 

It is to be noted that application for Manapparai ‘Murukku’, which is a snack made of rice flour and urad dal, was filed way back in 2014. Gandhi said the ‘Murukku’ derives its unique taste from the groundwater of Manapparai. 
 

