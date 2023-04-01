Home States Tamil Nadu

14-year-old boy dies after fight with classmate in Tiruvallur district

A 14-year-old government school student died after he was allegedly hit by a classmate during a fight in the classroom at Arani in Tiruvallur district on Thursday.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  A 14-year-old government school student died after he was allegedly hit by a classmate during a fight in the classroom at Arani in Tiruvallur district on Thursday. Arani police detained the boy and sent him to a government observation home in Chengalpattu.

Both boys are students of Class 9. During the lunch break on Thursday, the victim had questioned the attacker for allegedly making fun of him and this escalated into a fight. "The other boy allegedly said some things and the victim confronted him and things got out of hand and turned into a physical fight," said a senior police officer.

Meanwhile, after being hit repeatedly, the victim fell unconscious. The teachers were informed and they rushed him to a nearby hospital, from where he was shifted to Ponneri Government Hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.

District education officer Uma Maheswari and deputy superintendent of police Ganesh Kumar reached the spot and conducted inquiries. After a preliminary investigation, the police said since it was lunchtime, no teacher was not present in the class when the incident took place. Due to the incident, the school declared a holiday on Friday.

On information, parents and relatives of the boy rushed to the hospital demanding action against the other boy. Meanwhile, the police said, the victim sustained blows to the forehead and could have died from shock. A case was registered under IPC 304 A (causing death due to negligence). Further investigation is on.

