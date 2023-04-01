Admission to many courses doesn’t need JEE: Union Minister

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Responding to questions raised by MP Dr Kanimozhi NVN Somu on coaching centres financially exploiting students, the Union Minister of State in the Ministry of Education Subhas Sarkar, speaking in Parliament, said students who have completed Class 12 could secure admission without the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) for higher education courses offered by certain institutions.

On completing Class 12, students could take admission to various courses, including the Bachelor of Science (BS) at IITs, by completing a qualifier process spanning four weeks, the union minister of state said.

The response by Minister Subhas Sarkar came after MP Dr Kanimozhi raised concerns about the steps taken by the union government to tackle coaching centre-driven burnouts faced by students, despite which students - both from rural and urban backgrounds - fail to secure admission.

To this, the union minister said, “The National Education Policy 2020 focuses on regular formative assessment for learning.”

