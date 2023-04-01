Home States Tamil Nadu

Class eight boy slips inside school toilet, dies in Chennai

A Class 8 boy allegedly slipped and died inside a private school toilet in Ponneri on Friday.
The victim was identified as S Pratheeswaran from Methur village.

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  A Class 8 boy allegedly slipped and died inside a private school toilet in Ponneri on Friday.
The victim was identified as S Pratheeswaran from Methur village. On Friday morning, Pratheeswaran allegedly slipped and fell inside the toilet in the school building. The other students, who were present there, raised an alarm and he was taken out.

The school staff rushed him to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival. Ponneri police registered a case and sent the body to the Ponneri Government Hospital for postmortem. Meanwhile, the parents and relatives of the boy staged a protest on the Ponneri - Tiruvottiyur highway on Friday morning.

Senior police officers and education department officials reached the spot and held talks with them. The police said CCTV footage is available where the boy can be seen walking into the toilet and moments later being taken out. A probe is on.

