Coimbatore Corporation’s park plan offers ‘hope’ to PwDs and special children

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) on Friday presented a Rs 10-crore revenue deficit budget proposals for the year 2023-24. The civic body pegged revenue receipts and capital receipts at Rs 3,018.90 crore whereas the revenue and capital expenditure has been estimated at Rs 3,029.07Crore.

Mayor Kalpana Anandakumar tabled the budget alongside commissioner M Prathap and Finance & Taxation committee chairperson VB Mubasheera. Presenting the budget proposals before the corporation council, mayor Kalpana announced that 62 new infrastructure projects worth around Rs 546 crore would be taken up in 2023-24.

Last year, 63 projects were announced of which 24 have been completed and the remaining 38 works are under progress. She said aggressive steps were taken to recover tax dues. Since January, 498 special tax collection drives have been held on Saturdays and Sundays in wards where the tax collection was low. The drive helped boost the coffers generating Rs 542.33 crore.

During Property Tax revision, field survey was conducted from April to August 2022. A total of 14,487 buildings were identified, such as buildings that were not levied property tax, buildings that were constructed additionally after the assessment of property tax and change of utilisation of buildings during this survey.

A sum of Rs 8.29 crore has been collected by levying Property Tax on 6,451 buildings that were not covered. The civic body hopes to generate additional revenue of Rs 5 crore by continuing the drive in the current financial year.

Out of 2,304 additional buildings constructed after the assessment of property tax, RS.3.56 Crores have been collected from 2,013 buildings till date, the mayor said. Out of 3,179 buildings converted from residential to commercial use, Rs 73 lakh was collected as property tax till date from 460 buildings. Additional revenue of Rs 9 crore will be generated this year. In addition to this, Rs 1.65 crore has been collected till date by re-measuring the buildings and identifying the buildings that were constructed additionally.

