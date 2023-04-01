Consultancy preparing business plan, want to turn TANTEA profitable: TN Minister for Forests

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Minister for Forests M Mathiventhan on Friday said the state government is taking all steps to make the Tamil Nadu Tea Plantation Corporation (TANTEA) a profit-making organisation.

The minister said this while replying to an issue raised by Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami and a few more members of the state assembly.

The consultancy firm which was entrusted with the task of doing a business analytical study on TANTEA is finalising its report. The report would include recommendations for making it a profit-making organisation, how to enhance the soil nutrient status of the TANTEA, the kind of fertilisers to be applied, and how to improve the works using machinery. Rs 56 lakh has been allocated for this purpose. Also, steps are being taken to reduce the expenditure for TANTEA. Besides, temporary workers would be appointed in sufficient numbers for harvesting tea leaves.

The minister said now, TANTEA has around 4,000 hectares of plantations, and as per the norms of the United Planters’ Association of Southern India (UPASI), there should be around 7,000 workers. “But the actual number of workers has come down to 3,800 and there are 150 employees. Following UPASI norms, the government had promised to return 2,152 hectares of land to the Forest Department a. Hence, still, 3,999 hectares of tea plantation lands are with the TANTEA only,” the minister explained.

Pon Jayaseelan (AIADMK) said the government has decided to hand over 5,317 acres of tea plantation land to the forest department because TANTEA is making losses due to a slide in the prices of tea leaves.

Leader of the Opposition, Edappadi K Palaniswami said the DMK government had issued G.Os to hand over 5,317 acres of plantation. owned by TANTEA to the state forests department.

CHENNAI: Minister for Forests M Mathiventhan on Friday said the state government is taking all steps to make the Tamil Nadu Tea Plantation Corporation (TANTEA) a profit-making organisation. The minister said this while replying to an issue raised by Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami and a few more members of the state assembly. The consultancy firm which was entrusted with the task of doing a business analytical study on TANTEA is finalising its report. The report would include recommendations for making it a profit-making organisation, how to enhance the soil nutrient status of the TANTEA, the kind of fertilisers to be applied, and how to improve the works using machinery. Rs 56 lakh has been allocated for this purpose. Also, steps are being taken to reduce the expenditure for TANTEA. Besides, temporary workers would be appointed in sufficient numbers for harvesting tea leaves. The minister said now, TANTEA has around 4,000 hectares of plantations, and as per the norms of the United Planters’ Association of Southern India (UPASI), there should be around 7,000 workers. “But the actual number of workers has come down to 3,800 and there are 150 employees. Following UPASI norms, the government had promised to return 2,152 hectares of land to the Forest Department a. Hence, still, 3,999 hectares of tea plantation lands are with the TANTEA only,” the minister explained. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Pon Jayaseelan (AIADMK) said the government has decided to hand over 5,317 acres of tea plantation land to the forest department because TANTEA is making losses due to a slide in the prices of tea leaves. Leader of the Opposition, Edappadi K Palaniswami said the DMK government had issued G.Os to hand over 5,317 acres of plantation. owned by TANTEA to the state forests department.