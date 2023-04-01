Illegal electric fence kills elephant, case comes out after a year in TN

By Express News Service

ERODE: An elephant died of electrocution by an illegal fence in farmland near Bargur in Erode in May last year. The incident came to light on Thursday when the forest department arrested the farmer who caused the death and buried the carcass without informing officials.

According to forest department officials, the incident took place in the farmland of M Sadayappan (58) Kovil Natham near Senkulam Junction. “Two days ago, we got information that Sadayappan had killed a wild elephant that had damaged crops by electrocuting it and burying it.

Subsequently, on the order of the District Forest Officer Venkatesh Prabhu, Forest Ranger K Prakash conducted an inquiry on March 29 with Sadayappan. He admitted that ten months ago, a female elephant got caught in an electric fence installed on his farmland and died. He also admitted that he buried the elephant in a nearby poramboke land, " said an official.

On Thursday, officials dug up the place where he buried the carcass and recovered some bones. Following this, the forest department arrested Sadayappan. He was produced before Bhavani Judicial Magistrate and lodged in the Bhavani sub-jail in judicial custody. “Sadayappan was arrested for illegally erecting an electric fence and causing the death of an elephant,” an official said.

ERODE: An elephant died of electrocution by an illegal fence in farmland near Bargur in Erode in May last year. The incident came to light on Thursday when the forest department arrested the farmer who caused the death and buried the carcass without informing officials. According to forest department officials, the incident took place in the farmland of M Sadayappan (58) Kovil Natham near Senkulam Junction. “Two days ago, we got information that Sadayappan had killed a wild elephant that had damaged crops by electrocuting it and burying it. Subsequently, on the order of the District Forest Officer Venkatesh Prabhu, Forest Ranger K Prakash conducted an inquiry on March 29 with Sadayappan. He admitted that ten months ago, a female elephant got caught in an electric fence installed on his farmland and died. He also admitted that he buried the elephant in a nearby poramboke land, " said an official.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); On Thursday, officials dug up the place where he buried the carcass and recovered some bones. Following this, the forest department arrested Sadayappan. He was produced before Bhavani Judicial Magistrate and lodged in the Bhavani sub-jail in judicial custody. “Sadayappan was arrested for illegally erecting an electric fence and causing the death of an elephant,” an official said.