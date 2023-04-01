Home States Tamil Nadu

Implement 10.5 per cent quota for Vanniyar community in education, jobs: PMK tells TN government

He urged CM MK Stalin to take action to provide compartmental reservation to the Vanniyar and other communities under the 20% MBC reservation.

PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  PMK president Dr Anbumani Ramadoss urged the state government to implement a 10.5% compartmental reservation for the Vanniyar community in employment and education from this academic year. The PMK leader took to the issue to Twitter to draw the attention of the state government.

In a series of tweets, the former union minister expressed his disappointment with the state government’s slow response to implementing the 10.5% reservation for the Vanniyar community and recalled it has been a year since the Supreme Court upheld the reservation based on data.

He further highlighted that although the government has directed the Backward Classes Commission to collect the necessary data and submit a report within three months to provide the reservation, the commission has not even begun its work as only 10 days are left before the deadline.

Expressing his disappointment over the lethargic attitude of the state government, Dr Anbumani Ramadoss said one month is enough to collect the details to provide the reservation to the community.  He urged CM MK Stalin to take action to provide compartmental reservation to the Vanniyar and other communities under the 20% MBC reservation.
 

