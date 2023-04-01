Home States Tamil Nadu

Madurai Kamaraj University professor remanded for verbally abusing SC student

Shanmugaraja, an assistant professor at the history department of MKU, was booked by Nagamalai Pudukottai police after a complaint was lodged by the girl.

MADURAI:  The III Additional District Court for PCR Cases, Madurai remanded Madurai Kamaraj University (MKU) Assistant Professor J Shanmugaraja in a case registered against him recently on charges that he verbally abused a girl student belonging to Scheduled Caste.
 
Shanmugaraja, an assistant professor at the history department of MKU, was booked by Nagamalai Pudukottai police after a complaint was lodged by the girl. Challenging this, he approached the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court seeking anticipatory bail. Hearing the plea, the HC told him to surrender before the lower court concerned, sources said. Shanmugaraja surrendered before the PCR court on Thursday.

After hearing the objections raised by the victim, Additional District Judge, J Radhika, remanded him to judicial custody. Meanwhile, Shanmugaraja's bail plea is expected to be heard by the court on April 5.

