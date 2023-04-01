Madurai Mayor tables 56 lakh deficit budget 

M S Thanaraj By

Express News Service

MADURAI: Madurai City Corporation Mayor Indirani Ponvasanth tabled a 56 lakh deficit budget for the year 2023 - 2024 on Friday. Several key announcements such as the renaming of Natham road as 'Muthamil Arignar Kalaignar road' and the construction of an elevated bridge were announced. Condemning the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi as MP, council members from the Congress party attended the meeting wearing black attire.

During her budget speech, Indirani stated that the corporation's annual revenue through its resources, funds from the government on various schemes and projects, and loans, is worth Rs 1,751.25 crore. The expenditure, including the departmental and employees expenses, maintenance, and loan repayment tallied at Rs 1,751.82 crore.

"Considering the traffic congestion in the city, the metro project will be initiated for Rs 8,500 crores in Madurai city. The breakfast scheme has increased attendance of students from 17,590 to 24,903. Two councillors will be appointed at corporation schools. Rs 18 lakh would be set aside for issuing newspapers to all corporation schools," she said, adding that athletes Jerlin Anita and M Mariselvi will be honoured for securing medals in national-level events.



Regarding the health sector, rabies vaccine has been procured under government funds for the first time, and will be made available in all PHCs. "Through effective monitoring, the maternal mortality rate has reduced to 45 from 80 in the city. The city infant mortality rate is lesser than the state ratio," added Indirani.



Further, the city corporation has planned to privatise solid waste management works to improve efficiency. The Manjapai movement will be promoted in the city and legal action will be taken against those who smoke in public. 128.6 tonnes of banned plastic were seized in the city during the past years, the budget speech noted.



Under the National Urban Livelihood Mission, a census of street vendors in the city will be completed this year and identity cards will be issued. They will be provided with carts for Rs 1.18 crores.



Several other key features, such as the development works in Thayir and Subramaniyapuram markets, beautification of Vandiyur Kanmai for Rs 50 crores and UGD works in south and north bank side of the city among others were taken in the meeting. Unused parks will be equipped with sports gear for children and a multi level parking facility will be constructed.



The Vaigai elevated bridge will be constructed for Rs 23 crore. Beautification works will be carried out at Thiruparankundram temple and Thirumalai Nayakkar Mahal. Lanes for bicycles and walking will be built in race course road and Vaigai bank road. All public walks will be painted under the 'Green Madurai Clean Madurai' initiative. The ward development funds for each councillor have been increased to Rs 10 lakh from Rs 3 lakh.



"The announcement of relocating the onion market to Mattuthavani for Rs 10.3 crore is appreciated. We request corporations to allot at least 1,000 sq ft shops with process ventilation facilities, as each shop receives a minimum of 25 tonnes of onion daily. Though the sales would be affected due to the relocation, still we appreciate it." - Mubarrak, Onion Trader



"The announcement of new vegetable market construction was made in 2010 remains in words, it's disappointing that no announcements were made on it. we demand the city corporation to take action towards construction of a vegetable market with all basic amenities and the shops would be provided on sale basis and not rental basis to the traders." - N Chinnamayan, president of central market all traders federation



"On road parking is one of the major reasons for traffic congestion, jaywalking and even accidents in Madurai city. Thus the announcement of additional multi-level parking and initiation of street parking to regulate the parking would greatly solve the traffic issues in the city. Also, the announced elevated bridge in Vaigai will solve the traffic issues. we hope that the work is done soon." - M Praveen Kumar, Madurai resident



"Though the city corporation has announced various schemes including privatisation of solid waste collection works, Beautification works, Green Madurai Clean Madurai program and other schemes are appreciable. Announcements towards development works in extension areas remain lesser. Also, as announced all the road works should be carried out before the monsoon season to prevent the usual stagnation issues." - Abhishek, an activist

